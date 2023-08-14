Austin Eng Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.83 crore, down 12.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.83 crore in June 2023 down 12.18% from Rs. 30.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2023 up 37.05% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2023 down 1.91% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022.

Austin Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2022.

Austin Eng shares closed at 173.30 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.08% returns over the last 6 months and 140.36% over the last 12 months.