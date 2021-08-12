Austin Eng Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.02 crore, up 82.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.02 crore in June 2021 up 82.44% from Rs. 9.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021 up 120.49% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021 up 154.88% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2020.

Austin Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.79 in June 2020.

Austin Eng shares closed at 62.10 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.48% returns over the last 6 months and 89.04% over the last 12 months.