Austin Eng Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.50 crore, up 11.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.50 crore in December 2020 up 11.97% from Rs. 16.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020 up 156.84% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020 up 2400% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Austin Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.49 in December 2019.

Austin Eng shares closed at 40.00 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.85% returns over the last 6 months and -6.54% over the last 12 months.