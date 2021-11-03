Ausom Enterp Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, down 98.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in September 2021 down 98.98% from Rs. 118.22 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2021 down 35.63% from Rs. 4.15 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in September 2021 down 39.93% from Rs. 6.01 crore in September 2020.

Ausom Enterp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.05 in September 2020.

Ausom Enterp shares closed at 58.75 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.61% returns over the last 6 months and 9.40% over the last 12 months.