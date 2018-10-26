Ausom Enterp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 103.63 crore, down 11.17% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 103.63 crore in September 2018 down 11.17% from Rs. 116.66 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2018 down 75.64% from Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2018 down 59.17% from Rs. 7.20 crore in September 2017.

Ausom Enterp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.89 in September 2017.

Ausom Enterp shares closed at 50.30 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -42.25% returns over the last 6 months and 3.29% over the last 12 months.