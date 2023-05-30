Ausom Enterp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 129.44 crore, up 488.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ausom Enterprise are:
Net Sales at Rs 129.44 crore in March 2023 up 488.43% from Rs. 22.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2023 down 422.97% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2023 down 266.67% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2022.
Ausom Enterp shares closed at 62.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.61% returns over the last 6 months and -10.82% over the last 12 months.
|Ausom Enterprise
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|129.44
|0.96
|22.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|129.44
|0.96
|22.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|129.80
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|--
|21.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.05
|0.64
|0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.05
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.81
|0.65
|0.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.42
|-0.43
|-0.80
|Other Income
|1.52
|1.52
|1.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.90
|1.09
|1.11
|Interest
|0.41
|0.37
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.31
|0.72
|0.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.31
|0.72
|0.71
|Tax
|-0.30
|0.11
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.01
|0.61
|0.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.01
|0.61
|0.62
|Equity Share Capital
|13.62
|13.62
|13.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|0.44
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|0.44
|0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|0.44
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|0.44
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited