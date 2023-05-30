Ausom Enterp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 129.44 crore, up 488.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.44 crore in March 2023 up 488.43% from Rs. 22.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2023 down 422.97% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2023 down 266.67% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2022.

Ausom Enterp shares closed at 62.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.61% returns over the last 6 months and -10.82% over the last 12 months.