English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ausom Enterp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 129.44 crore, up 488.43% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ausom Enterprise are:

    Net Sales at Rs 129.44 crore in March 2023 up 488.43% from Rs. 22.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2023 down 422.97% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2023 down 266.67% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2022.

    Ausom Enterp shares closed at 62.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.61% returns over the last 6 months and -10.82% over the last 12 months.

    Ausom Enterprise
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations129.440.9622.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations129.440.9622.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials129.80----
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.09--21.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.050.640.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.050.07
    Depreciation0.050.050.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.810.650.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.42-0.43-0.80
    Other Income1.521.521.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.901.091.11
    Interest0.410.370.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.310.720.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.310.720.71
    Tax-0.300.110.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.010.610.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.010.610.62
    Equity Share Capital13.6213.6213.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.470.440.46
    Diluted EPS-1.470.440.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.470.440.46
    Diluted EPS-1.470.440.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Ausom Enterp #Ausom Enterprise #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:31 am