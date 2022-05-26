Ausom Enterp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.00 crore, up 267.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.00 crore in March 2022 up 267.37% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 123.92% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2022 up 20.65% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2021.

Ausom Enterp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2021.

Ausom Enterp shares closed at 67.90 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.14% returns over the last 6 months and 6.85% over the last 12 months.