Ausom Enterp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 331.06 crore, up 152.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 331.06 crore in March 2019 up 152.83% from Rs. 130.94 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.85 crore in March 2019 down 17.81% from Rs. 10.77 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.75 crore in March 2019 up 2.57% from Rs. 12.43 crore in March 2018.

Ausom Enterp EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.50 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.90 in March 2018.

Ausom Enterp shares closed at 34.25 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.13% returns over the last 6 months and -48.69% over the last 12 months.