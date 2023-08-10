Ausom Enterp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 353.04% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.11 129.44 0.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.11 129.44 0.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.10 129.80 -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.09 0.03 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.09 1.05 1.45 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.06 0.06 0.05 Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.06 1.81 0.13 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.94 -3.42 -1.68 Other Income 1.67 1.52 1.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.61 -1.90 -0.01 Interest 0.46 0.41 0.36 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.15 -2.31 -0.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.15 -2.31 -0.36 Tax 0.53 -0.30 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.62 -2.01 -0.36 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.62 -2.01 -0.36 Equity Share Capital 13.62 13.62 13.62 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.92 -1.47 -0.27 Diluted EPS 1.92 -1.47 -0.27 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.92 -1.47 -0.27 Diluted EPS 1.92 -1.47 -0.27 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited