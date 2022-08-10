 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ausom Enterp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 97.06% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ausom Enterprise are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 97.06% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 down 122.22% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 98.77% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2021.

Ausom Enterp shares closed at 73.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.91% returns over the last 6 months and -11.99% over the last 12 months.

Ausom Enterprise
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 22.00 0.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.02 22.00 0.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.03 21.66 0.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.45 0.52 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.07 0.04
Depreciation 0.05 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.13 0.55 0.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.68 -0.80 0.38
Other Income 1.67 1.91 2.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 1.11 3.25
Interest 0.36 0.40 1.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.36 0.71 2.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.36 0.71 2.03
Tax -- 0.09 0.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.36 0.62 1.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.36 0.62 1.63
Equity Share Capital 13.62 13.62 13.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 0.46 1.20
Diluted EPS -0.27 0.46 1.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 0.46 1.20
Diluted EPS -0.27 0.46 1.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
