Ausom Enterp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 97.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 97.06% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 down 122.22% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 98.77% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2021.

Ausom Enterp shares closed at 73.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.91% returns over the last 6 months and -11.99% over the last 12 months.