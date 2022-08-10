Ausom Enterp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 97.06% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ausom Enterprise are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 97.06% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 down 122.22% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 98.77% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2021.
Ausom Enterp shares closed at 73.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.91% returns over the last 6 months and -11.99% over the last 12 months.
|Ausom Enterprise
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.02
|22.00
|0.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.02
|22.00
|0.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|21.66
|0.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.45
|0.52
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.07
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.55
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.68
|-0.80
|0.38
|Other Income
|1.67
|1.91
|2.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|1.11
|3.25
|Interest
|0.36
|0.40
|1.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.36
|0.71
|2.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.36
|0.71
|2.03
|Tax
|--
|0.09
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|0.62
|1.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|0.62
|1.63
|Equity Share Capital
|13.62
|13.62
|13.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.46
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.46
|1.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.46
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.46
|1.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited