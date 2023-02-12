Ausom Enterp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 39.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 39.38% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 35.49% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 42.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.