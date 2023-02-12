Ausom Enterp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 39.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 39.38% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 35.49% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 42.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

Ausom Enterp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.

Read More

Ausom Enterp shares closed at 68.45 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.06% returns over the last 6 months and -13.24% over the last 12 months.