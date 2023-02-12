English
    Ausom Enterp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 39.38% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ausom Enterprise are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 39.38% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 35.49% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 42.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

    Ausom Enterprise
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.9647.331.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.9647.331.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--47.37--
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.060.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.64-2.651.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.05
    Depreciation0.050.050.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.650.160.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.432.28-0.83
    Other Income1.521.621.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.093.900.80
    Interest0.370.390.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.723.500.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.723.500.57
    Tax0.110.540.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.612.960.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.612.960.45
    Equity Share Capital13.6213.6213.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.442.180.33
    Diluted EPS0.442.180.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.442.180.33
    Diluted EPS0.442.180.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited