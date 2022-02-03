Ausom Enterp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore, down 99.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore in December 2021 down 99.03% from Rs. 164.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021 down 94.54% from Rs. 8.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021 down 92.81% from Rs. 11.12 crore in December 2020.

Ausom Enterp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.01 in December 2020.

Ausom Enterp shares closed at 74.55 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.31% returns over the last 6 months and 55.64% over the last 12 months.