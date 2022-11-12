Ausom Enterp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.33 crore, up 3840.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.33 crore in September 2022 up 3840.56% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2022 down 12.65% from Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.95 crore in September 2022 up 9.42% from Rs. 3.61 crore in September 2021.

Ausom Enterp EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.98 in September 2021.

Ausom Enterp shares closed at 72.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.76% returns over the last 6 months and 16.63% over the last 12 months.