    Ausom Enterp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.33 crore, up 3840.56% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ausom Enterprise are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.33 crore in September 2022 up 3840.56% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2022 down 12.65% from Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.95 crore in September 2022 up 9.42% from Rs. 3.61 crore in September 2021.

    Ausom Enterp EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.98 in September 2021.

    Ausom Enterp shares closed at 72.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.76% returns over the last 6 months and 16.63% over the last 12 months.

    Ausom Enterprise
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.330.021.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.330.021.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.37----
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.060.030.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.651.45-0.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.04
    Depreciation0.050.050.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.130.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.28-1.681.57
    Other Income1.621.672.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.90-0.013.61
    Interest0.390.360.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.50-0.363.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.50-0.363.22
    Tax0.54--0.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.96-0.362.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.96-0.362.67
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.771.412.75
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.731.055.42
    Equity Share Capital13.6213.6213.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.470.773.98
    Diluted EPS3.470.773.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.470.773.98
    Diluted EPS3.470.773.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 12, 2022 02:32 pm