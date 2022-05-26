 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ausom Enterp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.00 crore, up 267.37% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ausom Enterprise are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.00 crore in March 2022 up 267.37% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 down 151.98% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 90.81% from Rs. 7.51 crore in March 2021.

Ausom Enterp shares closed at 68.85 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.18% returns over the last 6 months and 7.08% over the last 12 months.

Ausom Enterprise
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.00 1.59 5.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.00 1.59 5.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.66 0.89 1.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.52 1.40 -0.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.05 0.05
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.55 0.07 0.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.80 -0.83 4.00
Other Income 1.49 1.63 3.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.69 0.80 7.51
Interest 0.40 0.23 2.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.29 0.57 5.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.29 0.57 5.20
Tax 0.09 0.12 1.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.20 0.45 4.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.20 0.45 4.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.24 -0.80 -1.98
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.05 -0.36 2.02
Equity Share Capital 13.62 13.62 13.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.77 -0.26 1.48
Diluted EPS -0.77 -0.26 1.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.77 -0.26 1.48
Diluted EPS -0.77 -0.26 1.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
