Ausom Enterp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.00 crore, up 267.37% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ausom Enterprise are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.00 crore in March 2022 up 267.37% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 down 151.98% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 90.81% from Rs. 7.51 crore in March 2021.
Ausom Enterp shares closed at 68.85 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.18% returns over the last 6 months and 7.08% over the last 12 months.
|Ausom Enterprise
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.00
|1.59
|5.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.00
|1.59
|5.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.66
|0.89
|1.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.52
|1.40
|-0.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.55
|0.07
|0.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.80
|-0.83
|4.00
|Other Income
|1.49
|1.63
|3.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.69
|0.80
|7.51
|Interest
|0.40
|0.23
|2.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.57
|5.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.29
|0.57
|5.20
|Tax
|0.09
|0.12
|1.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.20
|0.45
|4.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.20
|0.45
|4.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.24
|-0.80
|-1.98
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.05
|-0.36
|2.02
|Equity Share Capital
|13.62
|13.62
|13.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-0.26
|1.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-0.26
|1.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-0.26
|1.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-0.26
|1.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes