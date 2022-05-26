Ausom Enterp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.00 crore, up 267.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.00 crore in March 2022 up 267.37% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 down 151.98% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 90.81% from Rs. 7.51 crore in March 2021.

Ausom Enterp shares closed at 68.85 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.18% returns over the last 6 months and 7.08% over the last 12 months.