Ausom Enterp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 353.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 353.04% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.14 crore in June 2023 up 293.87% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2023 up 9050% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Ausom Enterp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.77 in June 2022.

Ausom Enterp shares closed at 71.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.31% returns over the last 6 months and -4.10% over the last 12 months.