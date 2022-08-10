Ausom Enterp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 97.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 97.06% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022 down 22.39% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 98.77% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2021.

Ausom Enterp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in June 2021.

Ausom Enterp shares closed at 73.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.91% returns over the last 6 months and -11.99% over the last 12 months.