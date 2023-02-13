 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ausom Enterp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 39.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ausom Enterprise are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 39.38% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 34.27% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 42.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

Ausom Enterprise
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.96 47.33 1.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.96 47.33 1.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 47.37 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.06 0.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.64 -2.65 1.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.05
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.65 0.16 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.43 2.28 -0.83
Other Income 1.52 1.62 1.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.09 3.90 0.80
Interest 0.37 0.39 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.72 3.50 0.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.72 3.50 0.57
Tax 0.11 0.54 0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.61 2.96 0.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.61 2.96 0.45
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.84 1.77 -0.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.23 4.73 -0.36
Equity Share Capital 13.62 13.62 13.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 3.47 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.17 3.47 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 3.47 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.17 3.47 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited