Ausom Enterp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 39.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ausom Enterprise are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 39.38% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 34.27% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 42.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.
Ausom Enterp shares closed at 66.50 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.68% returns over the last 6 months and -15.72% over the last 12 months.
|Ausom Enterprise
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.96
|47.33
|1.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.96
|47.33
|1.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|47.37
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.06
|0.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.64
|-2.65
|1.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.65
|0.16
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|2.28
|-0.83
|Other Income
|1.52
|1.62
|1.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.09
|3.90
|0.80
|Interest
|0.37
|0.39
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.72
|3.50
|0.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.72
|3.50
|0.57
|Tax
|0.11
|0.54
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.61
|2.96
|0.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.61
|2.96
|0.45
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.84
|1.77
|-0.80
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.23
|4.73
|-0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|13.62
|13.62
|13.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|3.47
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|3.47
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|3.47
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|3.47
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited