Ausom Enterp Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore, down 99.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore in December 2021 down 99.03% from Rs. 164.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021 down 105.25% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021 down 92.81% from Rs. 11.12 crore in December 2020.

Ausom Enterp shares closed at 74.55 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.31% returns over the last 6 months and 55.64% over the last 12 months.