Aurum Soft Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in December 2018 up 14.6% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2018 up 5033.33% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2018 up 1400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

Aurum Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Aurum Soft shares closed at 3.11 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 161.34% returns over the last 6 months and 11.87% over the last 12 months.