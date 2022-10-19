Aurum Proptech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 2275% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in September 2022 up 2275% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2022 down 73.53% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2022 down 25.78% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021.

Aurum Proptech shares closed at 129.80 on October 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.92% returns over the last 6 months and 42.40% over the last 12 months.