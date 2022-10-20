Aurum Proptech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 2275% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurum Proptech are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in September 2022 up 2275% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2022 down 73.53% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2022 down 25.78% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021.
Aurum Proptech shares closed at 128.30 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.56% returns over the last 6 months and 43.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aurum Proptech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.90
|1.53
|0.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.90
|1.53
|0.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.61
|1.97
|0.75
|Depreciation
|1.59
|1.35
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.99
|2.43
|1.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.29
|-4.22
|-2.80
|Other Income
|2.09
|0.88
|1.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.20
|-3.34
|-1.54
|Interest
|0.20
|0.21
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.40
|-3.55
|-1.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.40
|-3.55
|-1.54
|Tax
|-1.04
|-0.72
|-0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.36
|-2.83
|-1.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.36
|-2.83
|-1.36
|Equity Share Capital
|19.68
|35.79
|14.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|-0.80
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-0.80
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.80
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-0.80
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited