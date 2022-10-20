 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aurum Proptech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 2275% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurum Proptech are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in September 2022 up 2275% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2022 down 73.53% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2022 down 25.78% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021.

Aurum Proptech shares closed at 128.30 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.56% returns over the last 6 months and 43.11% over the last 12 months.

Aurum Proptech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.90 1.53 0.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.90 1.53 0.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.61 1.97 0.75
Depreciation 1.59 1.35 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.99 2.43 1.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.29 -4.22 -2.80
Other Income 2.09 0.88 1.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.20 -3.34 -1.54
Interest 0.20 0.21 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.40 -3.55 -1.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.40 -3.55 -1.54
Tax -1.04 -0.72 -0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.36 -2.83 -1.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.36 -2.83 -1.36
Equity Share Capital 19.68 35.79 14.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.67 -0.80 -0.48
Diluted EPS -0.67 -0.80 -0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 -0.80 -0.48
Diluted EPS -0.67 -0.80 -0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aurum Proptech #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.