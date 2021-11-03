Aurum Proptech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 96.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2021 down 96.23% from Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2021 down 100.05% from Rs. 2,510.84 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021 down 151.82% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2020.

Aurum Proptech shares closed at 90.30 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.77% returns over the last 6 months and -90.18% over the last 12 months.