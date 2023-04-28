Aurum Proptech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore, up 250.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore in March 2023 up 250.55% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2023 down 33% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2023 up 31.74% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2022.