Aurum Proptech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore, up 250.55% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurum Proptech are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore in March 2023 up 250.55% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2023 down 33% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2023 up 31.74% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2022.

Aurum Proptech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.19 2.61 0.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.19 2.61 0.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.24 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.97 2.48 1.86
Depreciation 1.94 1.76 0.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.61 2.94 3.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.57 -4.57 -5.13
Other Income 1.63 2.04 1.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.94 -2.53 -3.88
Interest 0.32 0.22 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.26 -2.75 -3.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.26 -2.75 -3.99
Tax -0.27 -0.73 -0.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.99 -2.02 -3.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.99 -2.02 -3.00
Equity Share Capital 19.68 19.68 14.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.04 -0.53 -1.05
Diluted EPS -1.04 -0.53 -1.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.04 -0.53 -1.05
Diluted EPS -1.04 -0.53 -1.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited