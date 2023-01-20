 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aurum Proptech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, up 295.45% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurum Proptech are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in December 2022 up 295.45% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 down 16.76% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 51.88% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

Aurum Proptech shares closed at 122.05 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.31% returns over the last 6 months and -19.81% over the last 12 months.

Aurum Proptech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.61 1.90 0.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.61 1.90 0.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.48 2.61 1.41
Depreciation 1.76 1.59 0.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.94 2.99 1.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.57 -5.29 -3.17
Other Income 2.04 2.09 1.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.53 -3.20 -2.12
Interest 0.22 0.20 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.75 -3.40 -2.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.75 -3.40 -2.13
Tax -0.73 -1.04 -0.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.02 -2.36 -1.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.02 -2.36 -1.73
Equity Share Capital 19.68 19.68 14.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -0.67 -0.60
Diluted EPS -0.53 -0.67 -0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -0.60 -0.60
Diluted EPS -0.53 -0.67 -0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

