Aurum Proptech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 86.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in December 2021 down 86.72% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2021 down 106.23% from Rs. 27.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021 down 104.63% from Rs. 34.56 crore in December 2020.

Aurum Proptech shares closed at 142.95 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.59% returns over the last 6 months and 165.95% over the last 12 months.