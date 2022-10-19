 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aurum Proptech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.30 crore, up 35275% Y-o-Y

Oct 19, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurum Proptech are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.30 crore in September 2022 up 35275% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2022 down 425.17% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.42 crore in September 2022 down 167.19% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021.

Aurum Proptech shares closed at 129.80 on October 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.92% returns over the last 6 months and 42.40% over the last 12 months.

Aurum Proptech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.30 14.64 0.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.30 14.64 0.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.63 10.14 0.75
Depreciation 8.07 3.33 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.63 11.27 1.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.03 -10.10 -2.80
Other Income 2.54 1.08 1.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.49 -9.02 -1.54
Interest 1.71 0.60 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.20 -9.62 -1.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.20 -9.62 -1.54
Tax -2.81 -1.63 -0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.39 -7.99 -1.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.39 -7.99 -1.36
Minority Interest 2.89 1.88 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.43 -0.74 -0.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.93 -6.85 -1.51
Equity Share Capital 19.68 35.79 14.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.24 -1.93 -0.53
Diluted EPS -2.24 -1.93 -0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.64 -1.93 -0.53
Diluted EPS -2.24 -1.93 -0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

