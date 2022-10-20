Aurum Proptech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.30 crore, up 35275% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurum Proptech are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.30 crore in September 2022 up 35275% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2022 down 425.17% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.42 crore in September 2022 down 167.19% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021.
Aurum Proptech shares closed at 128.30 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.56% returns over the last 6 months and 43.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aurum Proptech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.30
|14.64
|0.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.30
|14.64
|0.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.63
|10.14
|0.75
|Depreciation
|8.07
|3.33
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.63
|11.27
|1.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.03
|-10.10
|-2.80
|Other Income
|2.54
|1.08
|1.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.49
|-9.02
|-1.54
|Interest
|1.71
|0.60
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.20
|-9.62
|-1.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.20
|-9.62
|-1.54
|Tax
|-2.81
|-1.63
|-0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.39
|-7.99
|-1.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.39
|-7.99
|-1.36
|Minority Interest
|2.89
|1.88
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.43
|-0.74
|-0.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.93
|-6.85
|-1.51
|Equity Share Capital
|19.68
|35.79
|14.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|-1.93
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|-1.93
|-0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.64
|-1.93
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|-1.93
|-0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited