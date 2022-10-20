English
    Aurum Proptech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.30 crore, up 35275% Y-o-Y

    October 20, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurum Proptech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.30 crore in September 2022 up 35275% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2022 down 425.17% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.42 crore in September 2022 down 167.19% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021.

    Aurum Proptech shares closed at 128.30 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.56% returns over the last 6 months and 43.11% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.3014.640.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.3014.640.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.6310.140.75
    Depreciation8.073.330.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.6311.271.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.03-10.10-2.80
    Other Income2.541.081.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.49-9.02-1.54
    Interest1.710.60--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.20-9.62-1.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.20-9.62-1.54
    Tax-2.81-1.63-0.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.39-7.99-1.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.39-7.99-1.36
    Minority Interest2.891.88--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.43-0.74-0.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.93-6.85-1.51
    Equity Share Capital19.6835.7914.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.24-1.93-0.53
    Diluted EPS-2.24-1.93-0.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.64-1.93-0.53
    Diluted EPS-2.24-1.93-0.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:44 am
