Aurum Proptech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.30 crore, up 35275% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.30 crore in September 2022 up 35275% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2022 down 425.17% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.42 crore in September 2022 down 167.19% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021.

Aurum Proptech shares closed at 128.30 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.56% returns over the last 6 months and 43.11% over the last 12 months.