Aurum Proptech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore, up 64.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore in March 2022 up 64.59% from Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2022 down 119.65% from Rs. 24.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2022 down 121.16% from Rs. 29.40 crore in March 2021.

Aurum Proptech shares closed at 86.95 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)