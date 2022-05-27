Aurum Proptech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore, up 64.59% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurum Proptech are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore in March 2022 up 64.59% from Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2022 down 119.65% from Rs. 24.88 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2022 down 121.16% from Rs. 29.40 crore in March 2021.
Aurum Proptech shares closed at 86.95 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)
|Aurum Proptech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.18
|7.53
|4.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.18
|7.53
|4.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.19
|6.23
|10.26
|Depreciation
|1.49
|0.88
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.62
|5.11
|4.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.12
|-4.69
|-9.75
|Other Income
|1.41
|1.21
|38.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.71
|-3.48
|29.10
|Interest
|0.17
|0.08
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.88
|-3.56
|29.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|2.50
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.88
|-3.56
|31.60
|Tax
|-1.92
|-0.70
|6.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.96
|-2.86
|24.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.96
|-2.86
|24.88
|Minority Interest
|1.60
|0.51
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.53
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.89
|-2.35
|24.88
|Equity Share Capital
|14.31
|14.31
|14.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|161.03
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.71
|-0.82
|8.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.71
|-0.82
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.71
|-0.82
|8.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.71
|-0.82
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
