English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aurum Proptech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore, up 201.64% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurum Proptech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore in June 2023 up 201.64% from Rs. 14.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.63 crore in June 2023 down 84.38% from Rs. 6.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2023 up 131.63% from Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2022.

    Aurum Proptech shares closed at 131.45 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.40% returns over the last 6 months and 23.43% over the last 12 months.

    Aurum Proptech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.1645.3614.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.1645.3614.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--1.24--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.0516.3310.14
    Depreciation16.1014.173.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.8629.5111.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.85-15.89-10.10
    Other Income3.555.971.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.30-9.92-9.02
    Interest4.493.760.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.79-13.68-9.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-18.79-13.68-9.62
    Tax-2.67-3.85-1.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.12-9.83-7.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.12-9.83-7.99
    Minority Interest3.493.991.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.74
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-12.63-5.84-6.85
    Equity Share Capital35.7935.7935.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.21-1.52-1.93
    Diluted EPS-3.21-1.52-1.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.21-1.52-1.93
    Diluted EPS-3.21-1.52-1.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aurum Proptech #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:41 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!