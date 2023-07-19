Aurum Proptech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore, up 201.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore in June 2023 up 201.64% from Rs. 14.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.63 crore in June 2023 down 84.38% from Rs. 6.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2023 up 131.63% from Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2022.

Aurum Proptech shares closed at 131.45 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.40% returns over the last 6 months and 23.43% over the last 12 months.