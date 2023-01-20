Aurum Proptech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.56 crore, up 412.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurum Proptech are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.56 crore in December 2022 up 412.08% from Rs. 7.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2022 down 251.49% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2022 up 175.38% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.
Aurum Proptech shares closed at 122.05 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.31% returns over the last 6 months and -19.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aurum Proptech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.56
|28.30
|7.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.56
|28.30
|7.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.48
|13.63
|6.23
|Depreciation
|12.92
|8.07
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.71
|20.63
|5.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.55
|-14.03
|-4.69
|Other Income
|2.59
|2.54
|1.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.96
|-11.49
|-3.48
|Interest
|2.46
|1.71
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.42
|-13.20
|-3.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.42
|-13.20
|-3.56
|Tax
|-2.48
|-2.81
|-0.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.94
|-10.39
|-2.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.94
|-10.39
|-2.86
|Minority Interest
|2.68
|2.89
|0.51
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.43
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.26
|-7.93
|-2.35
|Equity Share Capital
|19.68
|19.68
|14.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.17
|-2.24
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-2.17
|-2.24
|-0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.17
|-2.64
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-2.17
|-2.24
|-0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited