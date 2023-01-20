 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earnings

Aurum Proptech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.56 crore, up 412.08% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurum Proptech are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.56 crore in December 2022 up 412.08% from Rs. 7.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2022 down 251.49% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2022 up 175.38% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.

Aurum Proptech shares closed at 122.05 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.31% returns over the last 6 months and -19.81% over the last 12 months.

Aurum Proptech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.56 28.30 7.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.56 28.30 7.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.48 13.63 6.23
Depreciation 12.92 8.07 0.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.71 20.63 5.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.55 -14.03 -4.69
Other Income 2.59 2.54 1.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.96 -11.49 -3.48
Interest 2.46 1.71 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.42 -13.20 -3.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.42 -13.20 -3.56
Tax -2.48 -2.81 -0.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.94 -10.39 -2.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.94 -10.39 -2.86
Minority Interest 2.68 2.89 0.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.43 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -8.26 -7.93 -2.35
Equity Share Capital 19.68 19.68 14.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.17 -2.24 -0.82
Diluted EPS -2.17 -2.24 -0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.17 -2.64 -0.82
Diluted EPS -2.17 -2.24 -0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aurum Proptech #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:33 pm