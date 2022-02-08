Aurum Proptech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.53 crore, up 102.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.53 crore in December 2021 up 102.44% from Rs. 308.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021 up 93.69% from Rs. 41.19 crore in December 2020.

Aurum Proptech shares closed at 142.95 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.59% returns over the last 6 months and 165.95% over the last 12 months.