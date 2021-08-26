Auroma Coke Ltd Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, up 58.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in June 2021 up 58.5% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 up 37.01% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 125% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Auroma Coke Ltd shares closed at 8.00 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)