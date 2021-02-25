Auroma Coke Ltd Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, down 35.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in December 2020 down 35.31% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 up 109.7% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020 up 25% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Auroma Coke Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2019.

Auroma Coke Ltd shares closed at 4.87 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -22.33% returns over the last 6 months and -33.29% over the last 12 months.