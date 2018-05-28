Aurobindo Pharma Q4 net profit falls marginally to Rs 528.8 crore

Aurobindo Pharma-Natrol acquisition | Year: December 2014 | Deal size: USD 132.5 million Objective: To foray into nutraceuticals in US. Result: The acquisition turned profitable from the second year with revenue from the acquired business increasing by over 12 percent CAGR over FY15-17. Natrol continues to be a stable growth contributor for Aurobindo’s OTC franchise. (Image: Reuters)

Drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma's net profit declined 0.65 percent to Rs 528.8 crore in the quarter ended March, missing analyst estimates. The company posted net profit of Rs 532.2 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY17.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 11.2 percent to Rs 4,049.1 crore, compared to Rs 3,641.63 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin stood at 19.9 percent.

A Reuters poll of analyst estimates forecasts net profit to gain to Rs 588.7 crore. It estimates revenue to increase 16.5 percent percent YoY to Rs 4,173.3 crore in Q4FY18.

For the full year ended March, Aurobindo Pharma sales increased 9.3 percent to Rs 16,499.8 crore on YoY basis, while the net profit rose 5.3 percent to Rs 2,423.2 crore.

Sales of formulations or generic drugs, which contribute about four-fifths of total revenue, grew 12.8 percent to Rs 3,248.6 crore, compared with Rs 2,879.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), the key raw materials that go into the production of drugs, rose 4.8 percent to Rs 799.6 crore.

The US formulation business contributed 45 percent to the total revenue and grew 5.8 percent to Rs 1,738.8 crore due to new product launches.

The European Union formulations business contributed 28 percent of total revenue and grew 48.2 percent to Rs 1,151.6 crore driven by strong growth in some of the key markets. The company said it has transferred manufacturing of 83 products from Europe to India to cut costs.

In January 2014, Aurobindo bought loss-making Western European commercial operations of Irish drug maker Actavis Plc for €30 million.

Sales from rest-of-the-world market grew 6.4 percent to Rs 209.6 crore.

The antiretroviral (ARV) business dropped 43.3 percent during the quarter. ARVs used in treatment of HIV-AIDS contributes about 5 percent of Aurobindo’s gross sales.

“The company has reported a healthy growth in revenues and profitability in FY18, led by improvement in most of the markets," said N Govindarajan, managing director of the company. "Our execution strength and pipeline evolution will drive growth for the future,” Govindarajan added.

Govindarajan said the company will continue to invest in enhancing differentiated and speciality product portfolio for a sustainable growth.

During the fourth quarter, the company filed 11 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) with USFDA including two injectable drugs.

On a cumulative basis, the company received 361 approvals from the USFDA, including 34 tentative approvals.

"The rising competition and price erosion of generic Renvela its key contributor during previous quarters in the US and lack of significant approvals to offset that loss has impacted the profitability in Q4F18," said an analyst who tracks pharma. Renvela is used in treatment of chronic kidney disease.

The results were announced after market hours. Shares of Aurobindo rose 1.87 percent to close at Rs 605.10 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.69 percent to end 35,165.48 points.