Aurobindo Pharma Q1 profit drops 12% to Rs 456 crore

Aurobindo Pharma-Natrol acquisition | Year: December 2014 | Deal size: USD 132.5 million Objective: To foray into nutraceuticals in US. Result: The acquisition turned profitable from the second year with revenue from the acquired business increasing by over 12 percent CAGR over FY15-17. Natrol continues to be a stable growth contributor for Aurobindo’s OTC franchise. (Image: Reuters)

Aurobindo Pharma Thursday reported 12 percent decline in its June quarter net profit to Rs 455.7 crore, missing analysts' estimates. In the same quarter last year net profit was Rs 518.5 crore.

Total income rose 16 percent to Rs 4,294 crore in Q1FY19 compared to previous year's Rs 3,700 crore.

The revenue growth was led by Europe, driven by the acquisition of Generis Farmaceutica, the Portugal company that Aurobindo bought from Magnum Capital Partners for €135 million (around Rs 969 crore).

Analysts polled by Reuters saw net income of the country's second-largest drug maker at Rs 539 .5 crore and revenues at Rs 4,091.8 crore for the first quarter of FY19.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma declined 1.72 percent to Rs 600.90 on BSE, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.36 percent to end 38,024.37 points.