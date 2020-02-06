App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aurobindo Pharma net marginally down at Rs 705cr in Q3

According to a filing with the bourses, revenues from operations during the quarter under review was up by nearly 12 per cent to Rs 5,895 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said its net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was marginally down by one per cent to Rs 705.3 crore against Rs 712.2 crore during the corresponding period last fiscal.

According to a filing with the bourses, revenues from operations during the quarter under review was up by nearly 12 per cent to Rs 5,895 crore.

It was Rs 5,269.7 crore in Q3 FY19.

Close

Commenting on the performance, N Govindarajan, Managing Director of the company said: "We continue to perform well across all our key geographies. We remain focused on strengthening our existing businesses and developing a differentiated and specialty driven product portfolio. We are committed to resolve all pending regulatory issues and continuously improve quality."

related news

Formulation revenue for the quarter posted a growth of 17.4 per cent YoY to Rs 5,104.9 crore and accounted for 86.6 per cent of total revenues.

US formulations revenue registered 22 per cent growth at Rs 2,969.4 crore against Rs 2,433.2 in the third quarter of FY19 while Europe formulations revenue was at Rs 1,476.3 crorean increase of 14.2 per cent against Q3FY19.

The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on Thursday approved a second interim dividend of Rs 1. 75 per equity share of Re.1 each on the equity share capital of the company for the financial year 2019-20.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Business #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.