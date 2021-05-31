Aurobindo Pharm Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,114.03 crore, up 13.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,114.03 crore in March 2021 up 13.64% from Rs. 3,620.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 872.58 crore in March 2021 up 20.35% from Rs. 725.04 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,243.45 crore in March 2021 up 23.21% from Rs. 1,009.20 crore in March 2020.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has increased to Rs. 14.89 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.37 in March 2020.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 1,022.20 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.94% returns over the last 6 months and 40.87% over the last 12 months.