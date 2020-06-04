Aurobindo Pharm Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,620.32 crore, up 10.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,620.32 crore in March 2020 up 10.36% from Rs. 3,280.58 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 725.04 crore in March 2020 up 57.57% from Rs. 460.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,009.20 crore in March 2020 up 32.33% from Rs. 762.65 crore in March 2019.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has increased to Rs. 12.37 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.85 in March 2019.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 750.40 on June 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 68.42% returns over the last 6 months and 14.24% over the last 12 months.