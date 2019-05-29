Aurobindo Pharm Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,280.58 crore, up 39.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,280.58 crore in March 2019 up 39.32% from Rs. 2,354.72 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 460.14 crore in March 2019 up 49.26% from Rs. 308.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 762.65 crore in March 2019 up 57.49% from Rs. 484.24 crore in March 2018.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has increased to Rs. 7.85 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.26 in March 2018.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 674.70 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.59% returns over the last 6 months and 11.47% over the last 12 months.