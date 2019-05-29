App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurobindo Pharm Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,280.58 crore, up 39.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurobindo Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,280.58 crore in March 2019 up 39.32% from Rs. 2,354.72 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 460.14 crore in March 2019 up 49.26% from Rs. 308.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 762.65 crore in March 2019 up 57.49% from Rs. 484.24 crore in March 2018.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has increased to Rs. 7.85 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.26 in March 2018.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 674.70 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.59% returns over the last 6 months and 11.47% over the last 12 months.

Aurobindo Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,196.20 3,160.50 2,296.32
Other Operating Income 84.38 87.60 58.40
Total Income From Operations 3,280.58 3,248.10 2,354.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,708.20 1,704.14 1,191.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.58 3.71 0.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -136.90 -22.43 -90.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 361.82 349.86 317.39
Depreciation 109.33 109.10 91.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 612.54 614.50 458.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 625.01 489.22 386.33
Other Income 28.31 136.87 6.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 653.32 626.09 392.69
Interest 34.84 41.41 17.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 618.48 584.68 375.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 618.48 584.68 375.28
Tax 158.34 121.17 66.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 460.14 463.51 308.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 460.14 463.51 308.29
Equity Share Capital 58.59 58.59 58.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.85 7.91 5.26
Diluted EPS 7.85 7.91 5.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.85 7.91 5.26
Diluted EPS 7.85 7.91 5.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 29, 2019 10:38 am

#Aurobindo Pharm #Aurobindo Pharma #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

