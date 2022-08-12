 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aurobindo Pharm Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,786.92 crore, down 3.69% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurobindo Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,786.92 crore in June 2022 down 3.69% from Rs. 2,893.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.16 crore in June 2022 down 43.2% from Rs. 215.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 280.97 crore in June 2022 down 38.22% from Rs. 454.76 crore in June 2021.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.67 in June 2021.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 575.70 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.76% returns over the last 6 months and -32.78% over the last 12 months.

Aurobindo Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,735.09 2,877.83 2,885.64
Other Operating Income 51.83 9.34 8.11
Total Income From Operations 2,786.92 2,887.17 2,893.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,471.52 1,420.78 1,543.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.84 1.15 5.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.52 21.80 -111.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 414.34 386.38 430.77
Depreciation 103.05 101.22 114.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 615.44 550.09 597.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 139.21 405.75 313.08
Other Income 38.71 413.37 27.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 177.92 819.12 340.11
Interest 7.85 4.91 5.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 170.07 814.21 335.05
Exceptional Items -- -74.71 --
P/L Before Tax 170.07 739.50 335.05
Tax 47.91 -62.66 119.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 122.16 802.16 215.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 122.16 802.16 215.07
Equity Share Capital 58.59 58.59 58.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.08 13.69 3.67
Diluted EPS 2.08 13.69 3.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.08 13.69 3.67
Diluted EPS 2.08 13.69 3.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aurobindo Pharm #Aurobindo Pharma #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.