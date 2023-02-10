 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aurobindo Pharm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,432.26 crore, up 30.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurobindo Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,432.26 crore in December 2022 up 30.85% from Rs. 2,623.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 298.82 crore in December 2022 up 24.61% from Rs. 239.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 551.95 crore in December 2022 up 58.97% from Rs. 347.20 crore in December 2021.

Aurobindo Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,418.47 2,970.18 2,614.43
Other Operating Income 13.79 55.48 8.62
Total Income From Operations 3,432.26 3,025.66 2,623.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,988.67 1,730.04 1,417.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.43 21.74 3.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -123.86 -85.69 7.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 418.30 402.47 393.61
Depreciation 108.50 108.80 101.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 662.50 661.20 585.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 364.72 187.10 114.71
Other Income 78.73 55.86 131.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 443.45 242.96 246.00
Interest 38.96 19.20 3.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 404.49 223.76 242.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 404.49 223.76 242.46
Tax 105.67 59.13 2.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 298.82 164.63 239.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 298.82 164.63 239.81
Equity Share Capital 58.59 58.59 58.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.10 2.81 4.09
Diluted EPS 5.10 2.81 4.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.10 2.81 4.09
Diluted EPS 5.10 2.81 4.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited