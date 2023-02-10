Aurobindo Pharm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,432.26 crore, up 30.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,432.26 crore in December 2022 up 30.85% from Rs. 2,623.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 298.82 crore in December 2022 up 24.61% from Rs. 239.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 551.95 crore in December 2022 up 58.97% from Rs. 347.20 crore in December 2021.