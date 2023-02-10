English
    Aurobindo Pharm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,432.26 crore, up 30.85% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurobindo Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,432.26 crore in December 2022 up 30.85% from Rs. 2,623.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 298.82 crore in December 2022 up 24.61% from Rs. 239.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 551.95 crore in December 2022 up 58.97% from Rs. 347.20 crore in December 2021.

    Aurobindo Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,418.472,970.182,614.43
    Other Operating Income13.7955.488.62
    Total Income From Operations3,432.263,025.662,623.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,988.671,730.041,417.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.4321.743.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-123.86-85.697.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost418.30402.47393.61
    Depreciation108.50108.80101.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses662.50661.20585.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax364.72187.10114.71
    Other Income78.7355.86131.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax443.45242.96246.00
    Interest38.9619.203.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax404.49223.76242.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax404.49223.76242.46
    Tax105.6759.132.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities298.82164.63239.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period298.82164.63239.81
    Equity Share Capital58.5958.5958.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.102.814.09
    Diluted EPS5.102.814.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.102.814.09
    Diluted EPS5.102.814.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited