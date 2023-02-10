Aurobindo Pharm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,432.26 crore, up 30.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,432.26 crore in December 2022 up 30.85% from Rs. 2,623.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 298.82 crore in December 2022 up 24.61% from Rs. 239.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 551.95 crore in December 2022 up 58.97% from Rs. 347.20 crore in December 2021.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has increased to Rs. 5.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.09 in December 2021.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 440.95 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.89% returns over the last 6 months and -32.79% over the last 12 months.