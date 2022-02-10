Aurobindo Pharm Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,623.05 crore, down 29.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,623.05 crore in December 2021 down 29.31% from Rs. 3,710.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 239.81 crore in December 2021 down 67.62% from Rs. 740.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 347.20 crore in December 2021 down 69.51% from Rs. 1,138.72 crore in December 2020.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.64 in December 2020.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 656.05 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.10% returns over the last 6 months and -31.62% over the last 12 months.