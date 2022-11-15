Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,739.37 crore, down 3.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,739.37 crore in September 2022 down 3.41% from Rs. 5,941.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 409.45 crore in September 2022 down 41.25% from Rs. 696.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 847.98 crore in September 2022 down 33.92% from Rs. 1,283.30 crore in September 2021.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.89 in September 2021.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 487.45 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.55% returns over the last 6 months and -29.94% over the last 12 months.