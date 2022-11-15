 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,739.37 crore, down 3.41% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurobindo Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,739.37 crore in September 2022 down 3.41% from Rs. 5,941.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 409.45 crore in September 2022 down 41.25% from Rs. 696.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 847.98 crore in September 2022 down 33.92% from Rs. 1,283.30 crore in September 2021.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.89 in September 2021.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 487.45 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.55% returns over the last 6 months and -29.94% over the last 12 months.

Aurobindo Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,673.65 6,176.84 5,889.93
Other Operating Income 65.72 59.08 51.99
Total Income From Operations 5,739.37 6,235.92 5,941.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,348.74 2,011.71 1,774.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 434.68 489.05 445.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -215.39 385.94 285.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 868.45 880.18 858.85
Depreciation 298.10 279.51 294.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,512.10 1,532.56 1,390.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 492.69 656.97 892.51
Other Income 57.19 40.62 96.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 549.88 697.59 989.09
Interest 25.29 14.63 10.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 524.59 682.96 978.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 524.59 682.96 978.67
Tax 112.99 158.61 270.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 411.60 524.35 707.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 411.60 524.35 707.76
Minority Interest -0.92 0.16 0.28
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.23 -3.97 -11.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 409.45 520.54 696.99
Equity Share Capital 58.59 58.59 58.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.99 8.88 11.89
Diluted EPS 6.99 8.88 11.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.99 8.88 11.89
Diluted EPS 6.99 8.88 11.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:00 am