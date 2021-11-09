Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,941.92 crore, down 8.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,941.92 crore in September 2021 down 8.35% from Rs. 6,483.44 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 696.99 crore in September 2021 down 13.55% from Rs. 806.23 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,283.30 crore in September 2021 down 13.67% from Rs. 1,486.56 crore in September 2020.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.89 in September 2021 from Rs. 13.75 in September 2020.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 672.00 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -35.87% returns over the last 6 months and -14.57% over the last 12 months.